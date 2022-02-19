Watch
Weather Blog: Wild weather ride

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 19, 2022
Good Saturday bloggers,

It was a beautiful Saturday sunrise after a week of weather that featured two days in the 60s and one day with near blizzard conditions. The next 10 days will feature more ups, downs and all arounds. There will be one to two chances of winter weather as well.

The first up and down is this weekend. Our forecast high today of 31° may occur at 3 p.m. and then again at 11:59 p.m. In between we will drop to the low and mid 20s this evening. Temperatures will rise to near 40° by Sunday morning as south to southwest winds gust to 35-45 mph. Our high Sunday will jump to the 50s.

The five-and-a-half minute video below goes into detail on this wild weather ride.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.

