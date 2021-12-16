Weather Blog: Wild Wednesday, Tame Thursday, What's Next?

Good Thursday bloggers,

What a weird, weird, weird Wednesday of weather.

We experienced an unprecedented event on many levels. There were tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa, frequent lightning in December, strong winds in and out of thunderstorms, smell of smoke from western Plains brush fires, dust from a major dust storm and an official tying of the warmest December day ever. We unofficially had the warmest day in December ever.

Here is a video I took at the station (KSHB41) as the line of thunderstorms moved through. Watch until the end.

There was a wind gust to 82 mph in Salina, KS around 3 PM Wednesday with the thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

This was the surface set up from Wednesday. December meets May.

Jeff Penner

The 7 minute video details what we just experienced, why we unofficially had the warmest December day ever and what is next.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!