Weather Blog: Will an atypical August follow an odd July?

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have wrapped up July 2023, which is hard to believe. Before we move ahead and look at the forecast into the first week of August, it is July statistics day. July was an odd weather month around our area and nationally when you put it into context of what occurred during the months of April, May and June.

Nationally, July had more severe weather reports than the big severe weather months of April, May and June.

July: 6,649

June: 5,645

May: 2,378

April: 2,328

Also, we had two big severe weather events in July and basically none April through June.

There are some locations around the area that received more rain in July than in May and June combined. Keep in mind, May and June are on average the wettest months of the year.

The almost six-minute video below details the look back, what occurred east of KC as July became August and what is next? Hint: The first 10 days of August will not act like the "dog days of summer."

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.