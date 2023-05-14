Weather Blog: Will Mother Nature bring needed rain on Mother's Day?

Happy Mother's Day bloggers,

I can't wait for the day when I can say we don't need rain. But, as of this moment I can not say such a thing as rain and thunderstorms have been going around us or coming in weak for the last four to six weeks.

The "hole" was quite evident on Saturday.

Jeff Penner

We need the rain, but not on Mother's Day. But, we may have to take what we can get with the rain. Mother Nature does need rain for all the flowers. That being said, it does not mean the trend of us missing or receiving the least rain will end today.

Rainfall the last 30 days has been 20% to 50% of average for most locations. Northeast Kansas is a location that has seen some decent rain.

We are tracking several rain making weather features, making for a tough forecast.

Details are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Happy Mother's Day

Have a great week and stay healthy