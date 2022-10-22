Weather Blog: Winds of change likely lead to rain

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for a rather windy weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will gust from the south to 35-40 mph today and 40-50 mph Sunday. The fire danger will be a bit lower this weekend as there will be more moisture in the air as the winds originate from the Gulf of Mexico.

We need the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so it can help create beneficial rain when a storm system and cold front move through Monday-Tuesday.

We are nearing 7" below average rainfall for the year, with most of the deficit since July 1st. We are nearing 10" below average since July 1 and it has rained .01" or more, just 5 days since Aug. 28.

Jeff Penner

So, a quote from Captain Obvious..."We need rain."

Details on the wind and rain are in the seven-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy