Weather blog: Winning weather then a big change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Red Friday bloggers,

We are tracking three rather big things.

1. A very strong storm will affect the northeast U.S. this weekend.

Jeff Penner

2. A very good football team will be playing the Bengals on Sunday. What will the weather be like?

Jeff Penner

3. A very cold air mass arrives next Wednesday as a storm system tracks out of the Rockies. This is the setup for a variety of winter weather.

Jeff Penner

Details on all three items are in the four-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!