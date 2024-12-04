Weather Blog: Winter Forecast Special Tonight!

Good Wednesday bloggers,

In order to make the winter forecast we use the LRC, Lezak's Recurring Cycle. If you have been a long time reader of this blog, you know all about it. Gary Lezak retired from TV 2 years ago! Time is flying. He developed this theory and it was named by you, the bloggers.

In case you do not know what the "LRC" is all about or forgot, here is a refresher course.

"A unique pattern sets up in October and November and then begins cycling through the winter, the next spring and summer. So, it is crucial to observe and detail what the storm systems and non-storm systems are doing and how they act during October and November, the crucial months of when the new LRC is forming.

The LRC is the centerpiece of a large atmospheric puzzle. La Nina, El Nino, the Arctic oscillation (AO), North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) among other factors do influence the LRC.

So, what have we observed this season?

Around 70% of the weather pattern featured a storm track that took storm systems from the northern Pacific Ocean to southwest USA then northeast across the Plains and Midwest, exiting the USA through northern New England.

This is an active weather pattern in our region as the storm systems dropping into the southwest USA are able to pick up Gulf of Mexico moisture before the track through here. In other words, instead of precipitation forming from here eastward, it forms much farther west putting the KC in areas of more mature and widespread precipitation.

This is rainfall/melted snow between October 20th and December 4th. You can see quite a swath of blue and purple from west Texas to the Great Lakes. Amarillo, TX had their wettest November ever by over around 1". This swath of precipitation fits in well with the storm track observed.

Let's put some numbers to the colors and zoom in. These amounts are astounding when you keep in mind that average rainfall between October 20-December 4 in KC is around 3". The average rainfall from Dodge City, KS to Amarillo, TX is about 1". So, you are looking at rainfall 200% to 400% of average. Oklahoma, Arkansas to part of southern Missouri have seen rainfall 400% to 600% of average.

This is rainfall in KC since the 5th of July. We saw 1.76" more rain between October 24th and December 4th than we did between July 5th and October 23rd. That is truly incredible when you realize that we average 14.60" of rain between July 5th and October 23rd and only 2.89" between October 24th and December 4th.

That rainfall was about as welcomed as you can get as most locations across the region were in the middle of a rapidly worsening drought.

This was the drought monitor on October 29, 2024. 54% of the USA was in drought and we were in a severe to extreme drought. This is levels 3 and 4 of 5.

Here is the latest drought monitor from November 26, 2024 which is just 28 days later. It is incredible how much of the drought in our region has been eliminated. Our drought has been almost eliminated dropping to moderate. The USA was 41% in drought, down from 54% just a month prior! Note, the yellow is "abnormally dry" and is not counted in the drought percentage.

What does this mean for the winter? How much snow will we see? How could it affect the 2025 wheat, corn & soybean growing seasons?

What does this mean for the winter? How much snow will we see? How could it affect the 2025 wheat, corn & soybean growing seasons?