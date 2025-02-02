Weather Blog: Winter's Halftime

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are one week away from the Super Bowl and we are in winter's halftime. We had a beautiful sunrise to start halftime.

Jeff Penner

Highs today will climb to around 60° and we may eek out one more nice day Monday before the halftime show ends.

A strong cold front arrives later tomorrow afternoon and evening, putting an end to the 60° weather.

What is in store for the 2nd half of winter? Especially the next 2 weeks.

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!