Weather Blog: Winter returns for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Good Sunday bloggers,

This week is "Severe Weather Awareness week", but Mother Nature did not get the memo as winter is making a come back. Even though winter is not giving up, severe weather season will arrive. It is important to review how to stay safe in severe weather.

We will be having stories each day this week on KSHB 41 on how to stay safe. Cassie Wilson has been working hard on these stories.

We will make a run at 70° today along with a brisk south wind gusting to 40 mph. It will feel like Spring has sprung, but we know that in March, in KC, when it feels like Spring early in the month, it is usually just a teaser.

Details on the stubbornness of winter, and what it means for the Big 12 tournament weather is in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy