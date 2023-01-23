Weather Blog: Kansas City Winter returns with cold and snow in the super 10 day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday Bloggers,

It has been a mild winter so far and many of our snow storms just seem to keep fizzling out. So where is winter? Well before we get ahead of ourselves, let's take a snap shot of where we are at currently. Our average temperature is sitting at 36.4° which places us as the 7th warmest winter ever in KC. Our climate record goes back to 1888 and this is the warmest winter we've had in the last 30 years, of course we still have some time to go. The last winter we were this warm was 1991-1992.

When it comes to rain we are doing alright, and sitting at 69% of normal, but when it comes to snow, there is no secret we've struggled. We've only seen 1.9'' of snow so far this season, placing us at 13% of normal.

KSHB 41 Weather

Now we still have 37 more days to go and we are shifting gears temperature wise. Get ready for more winter like air to move in! We are closing out the month of January and kicking off the first week of February with below average temperatures trending in the forecast as the we watch the AO (arctic oscillation) change from negative to positive in the coming weeks. Very cold air has built up in Siberia and will first take aim at Eastern Asia then North America.

KSHB 41 Weather

But what about snow?

Well our next chance arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Again, another low end snow storm for us as the main track will be a bit too far south for any big snow totals for us. Expect this storms to be a bigger focus for northern Texas, Oklahoma, NE Arkansas and southern Missouri before it pushes into the Mississippi Valley.

KSHB 41 Weather

For the Kansas City area we should see a rain/snow mix arrive Tuesday night, think sundown and evening commute timing. Due to this storm arriving during prime cold air hours (aka dark) we should see a quick transition to snow. Snow looks likely by midnight through 8 am Wednesday. Totals will be heavier for those south and east of the Kansas City limits.

KSHB 41 Weather

But this isn't the only snow storm we are tracking! The 5th Annual "Arrowhead Invitational" will of course have the Snow Miser in attendance. I heard snow is a big fan of Patrick Mahomes. But despite it trending cold, I do think this will be another low end snow storm. At least 1'' of snow is looking possible for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB Weather

But it won't be the snow that will be the focus of the weather story Sunday, it will be the COLD! We are expecting brisk winds and bitter cold temperatures to make it feel like we are stuck in the single digits by kick-off.

KSHB 41 Weather

Stay tuned as we fine tune Sunday's forecast, we still have a few more days to go before anything is written in stone with that game. Might be time to start calling up the Heat Miser and see if there is something we can do about his brother taking over Chief's Kingdom for the AFC Championship.