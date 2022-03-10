Weather Blog: Winter storm warning update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday bloggers,

We have seen around 1 to 2 inches of snow as of 9 a.m. These are radar estimates, so you may have a different total in your location.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through the timeline for the rest of the storm.

Now through 4 p.m.:

Light to moderate snow will continue with embedded heavy snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s. An additional 2 to 3 inches is possible.

Jeff Penner

4 p.m. through 7 p.m.:

The snow will let up and decrease to flurries and snow showers. We do not expect much new accumulation during this time. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-20s.

Jeff Penner

7 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday:

We will see a new area of snow increase from South-central Kansas to Northeast Missouri. This puts Kansas City on the northwest edge. Once it forms it will sit for an hour or so before moving southeast. A new dusting to 3 inches of snow is possible with this band, more south and east. Temperatures will drop to 15 to 20 degrees.

Jeff Penner

Friday:

There may be some afternoon sun as we warm to around 30 degrees.

Additional snowfall forecast:

Amounts will range from a dusting to 1 inch north of U.S. Route 36, to 2 to 4 inches along Interstate 70, to 3 to 5 inches in pockets southeast of Kansas City. The heaviest is southeast as those locations will get some from both rounds. Locations to the northwest of Kansas City will not get the second round. Kansas City is in the middle as usual.

This will bring our storm totals to 3 to 6 inches. This includes the rest of the first round and all of the second round. We still have to watch the snow tonight. If it is heavier and longer-lasting in areas that have seen 4 to 5 inches of snow, then some locations could see 6 to 8 inches. Those would likely be isolated areas.

Also, the wind is not a huge factor. So, we do not expect much blowing snow.

Jeff Penner

Weather timeline summary:

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of the week and weekend.

Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Jeff