Weather Blog | Winter storm watch & Winter Storm Impact Scale

We are tracking two storm systems this week as our latest storm exits. The clouds were clearing Sunday morning allowing the sun's rays to shine through the breaks in the overcast. Those rays are known as crepuscular rays.

We are going to focus on the first storm system which is timed for Monday and Tuesday. This storm has prompted the issuance of a winter storm watch in our area.

Also, this storm we are debuting our Winter Storm Impact Scale.

You can read more about our Winter Storm Impact Scale in the blog that meteorologist Mike Nicco wrote.

Here is a quick look at the situation in case you did not want to watch the video below.

Rain and snow move in Monday morning and continue into Monday night. The mix changes to snow later Monday night and Tuesday. This is when we expect the main snow accumulation and the roads to get worse. Now there are always tricks to snow forecasts in our area.

We are going for 2"-4" of snow in KC. But, below shows some of the tricks to this storm that could affect our 2"-4" forecast.

Details on all of this are in the six-and-a-half minute video below.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.