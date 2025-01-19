Weather Blog: Winter Weather Impacting NFL Games & the Gulf Coast

Good Sunday bloggers,

A large Arctic airmass has taken over much of the USA as we track 2 winter storms. These are the temperatures as of 8 AM Sunday. It was 33° in Houston to -5° in Denver and -13° in Minneapolis.

One winter storm will affect locations that are used to snow, but where some big NFL games are being played today. The other winter storm will bring snow to locations that are not used to it.

A winter storm will impact the Rams at Eagles game today with cold and some snow tonight for the Ravens at Bills.

The 2nd storm will impact the Gulf coast early in the week. There is a Winter Storm Watch from Corpus Christi and Houston, TX to New Orleans, LA to Atlanta, GA.

In KC, it is not the snow, but ridiculous cold. 8 AM Sunday the wind chill was mostly between -20° and -10° in the area. When the wind gusts 25-30 mph, the wind chill drops to -30°. The wind chills reported are based off the sustained wind.

Details on the current winter blast, when it exits and and early look at next Sunday for the AFC Championship game are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay warm & healthy

GO CHIEFS!