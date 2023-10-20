KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Wonderful weekend of weather in store for Kansas City, then a big change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We are in for some more great fall weather this weekend. Then, we are going to see a big change in the weather pattern that will hopefully bring some relief to the daily worsening drought.

Could the changes lead to snow before the month ends? It may be closer than you think. If you think it will snow 1" this month, you should enter our Snowflake Contest ASAP. Good luck!

Here is how to enter:

Jeff Penner

Details on this pattern change are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.