KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Abundant sunshine and highs in the 70s this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly perfect fall weather dominates the forecast over the next few days, arriving just in time for the weekend.

If you're heading out to the KC Current game Saturday evening, you're in luck. The weather should be incredibly refreshing and comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s around the time the game starts at 5:30 p.m.

Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by the end of the game. If you have plans Saturday evening, bring a jacket with you! We'll be back to the low 60s and upper 50s shortly after sunset.

KSHB

Although there is no additional rain in the forecast over the next few days, flood warnings remain in effect for the Platte, Grand and Missouri rivers. Some of these warnings extend into next week.

If you're out and about this weekend, be aware of flooded areas and roadways.

KSHB

The nearly perfect fall weather stretches all the way into the workweek with highs in the low 70s on Monday with sunny skies. You can plan on morning temperatures in the 50s on Sunday and lows in the 40s and 50s Monday morning.

KSHB

Seasonable temperatures come to an end on Tuesday with warmer weather taking hold by the end of the workweek. Highs will reach the 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Outside of the above average highs, the weather will otherwise be pretty quiet heading into next weekend with low humidity and little to no rain potential.

KSHB

Warm temperatures may stick around after next week.

Between Oct. 11 through the 17, temperatures are expected to be above average for this time of year. Average highs for the middle of October in Kansas City range from the mid to upper 60s.

Most of the country is expected to experience above average highs as well.

KSHB

Drier than average conditions are also expected for the middle of the month, with currently no rain chances in our 10-Day Forecast.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Have a wonderful weekend!

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