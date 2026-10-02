KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Dry conditions return to KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rain is gone, and we have a lot of sunshine on the way.

Although I'm not expecting any additional rain over the next few days, flood warnings remain in effect along multiple rivers in the Kansas City area.

Some of these warnings extend all the way into next week. If you're out and about this weekend, be aware of flooded areas and roadways.

KSHB

Outside of that, there are no other concerns when it comes to the forecast. This weekend is going to bring beautiful weather!

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday morning. After a chilly start to the day, highs will rebound into the low 70s with sunshine and very low humidity.

It will be a great weekend to spend time outdoors if you get the chance!

KSHB

Sunday will be another fantastic fall day.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s under clear skies.

KSHB

Monday will also bring seasonable weather with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Warmer temperatures will move in by Tuesday before highs likely reach near 80° by the end of the week.

Although these temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, the weather will otherwise be pretty quiet with low humidity and little to no rain potential.

KSHB

As we approach the middle point of the month, temperatures are expected to be above average for this time of year. This applies not only to the KC area but for much of the country too!

Average highs for the middle of October range from the mid to upper 60s.

KSHB

The week of Oct. 10 through the 16 is also expected to be drier than average.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Stay safe and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

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