KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Freeze and frost potential Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows are expected to drop into the 30s Saturday morning — the coldest Kansas City has been since early May.

Temperatures on Friday will struggle to make it out of the low 50s. Strong, chilly winds out of the northwest and overcast skies will really limit our ability to warm up. Winds may gust up to 30 to 40 mph throughout the afternoon.

All of this will set us up for a very cold night ahead too.

KSHB

You can plan on lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday.

If Kansas City does drop to our forecast of 36°, it will be the coldest morning since May 2.

KSHB

With colder temperatures near 32° across northern Missouri and northeast Kansas, a freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday for all of the counties in purple on the map.

A frost advisory is in effect for all of the blue counties through 9 a.m. Saturday as well, including the KC metro.

If you have any plants outside that are sensitive to cold temperatures, I recommend bringing them inside! Also be mindful of your pets and their exposure to the cold too.

KSHB

If you are participating in the Garmin Kansas City Marathon or any other races happening Saturday morning, I recommend dressing warm.

Although you have probably been training in the 90° heat the last few weeks, you're going to want your layers for this one, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the races.

Outside of the cold, conditions won't be too bad with sunshine returning to the area and light winds.

KSHB

After Saturday, our morning temperatures start to become a bit more mild.

Lows will be back to the 40s by Monday, and then return to the 60s by Thursday.

KSHB

Don't get used to the chilly weather this weekend because it is not sticking around.

The same gradual warming trend will occur with our afternoon highs as well. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be back near 80° once again.

KSHB

You can also expect dry conditions continuing throughout next week too. Our next cool down and next chance for rain holds off until the end of next weekend.

KSHB

Temperatures are expected to be above average for the week of Oct. 24 through 30.

Normal highs for this time of year are typically in the low to mid 60s.

KSHB

For the last week of the month, you can also expect an above average chance of rain for this time of year.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it!

Reach out to me and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Stay warm, and enjoy your weekend!

—