KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Sunny and cool over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a chilly morning, Kansas City will turn out to be a bit more comfortable for the rest of the weekend.

After a cold start in the 30s for most across the area, temperatures will start to warm up pretty quickly throughout the day on Saturday. You can count on dry air, calm conditions and nothing but sunshine into the afternoon.

KSHB

Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday. Should be a great afternoon for any and all outdoor fall activities!

KSHB

Heading into Sunday morning, clear and calm conditions return. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

Patchy frost may develop, but a freeze is unlikely. I would still recommend covering plants that are sensitive to the cold or bringing them indoors. Be mindful of your pet's exposure to the cold as well.

KSHB

After a chilly morning, the rest of Sunday should be quite pleasant. Sunshine will dominate the day with highs in the mid 60s. Once again, you can expect dry air and calm winds.

Also — a great home game forecast for the Chiefs!

KSHB

After Sunday, temperatures return to the 70s for most of the workweek, increasing by a few degrees each day. By Friday, highs for the Kansas City area will likely reach near 80°.

KSHB

You won't need to worry about any frost or freeze potential after Sunday morning.

Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, before reaching the upper 50s by the end of the week.

KSHB

Overall dry conditions last all the way into next weekend with gradually warming temperatures. I expect to see our next cool down and rain chance by the end of next weekend, continuing into the following week.

KSHB

The last week of the month is looking quite warm with above average highs expected for the week of Oct. 25 through 31. Average highs for this time of year are typically in the low to mid 60s.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog

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Enjoy the sunshine!

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