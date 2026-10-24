KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warm and dry over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a very warm weekend by late-October standards, but it will still feel nice! Highs in the upper 70s with dry and mild conditions are on the way for Saturday and Sunday.

KSHB

We will start off Saturday with a few clouds around, gradually clearing into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Sunshine will boost temperatures back into the upper 70s. Humidity will be low with a light south breeze.

After a sunny afternoon, clouds return for the evening hours. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s and upper 60s this evening. It should be comfortable for your Saturday evening plans.

KSHB

Cloudy skies continue overnight, leaving us with mild conditions to start off the day Sunday. Plan on lows in the mid to upper 50s as you are waking up.

KSHB

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day on Sunday. Our above-average highs continue with mild conditions. It will be another great day to go outside!

KSHB

The workweek will start off warm with highs in the mid 70s Monday.

Some changes will come on Tuesday with the arrival of our next cold front. This will drop us back into the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will still be above seasonal averages, but noticeably cooler compared to the weekend.

KSHB

The cold front on Tuesday will bring a slight chance of rain to the area, but the bulk of the rain will miss us, with most of it staying north and west.

We may see a few spotty showers with whatever is able to hold together from the low pressure system.

Our best chance for rain holds off until Halloween weekend.

KSHB

Temperatures heading into next weekend will be closer to normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s.

I will keep the blog updated with further details on your Halloween weekend forecast as we get closer, but as of right now, I think we will likely have some rain in the area Friday through Monday.

KSHB

The first weekend of November is looking slightly warmer than average for the KC area.

Average highs for early in the month typically fall between 57° to 60°. Anything above that would be considered above average for this time of year.

KSHB

For the first week of the month, we will also have an above-average chance of rainfall from Nov. 1 through 7.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Wishing you a great weekend!

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