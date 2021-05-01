Weather Blog: Hello May in Kansas City!

Good Saturday bloggers,

It is hard to believe it is May 1st. 2021 is rolling along with summer just 51 days away.

The average high on May 1st is 70° with a low of 50°. Our average high climbs to 87° by June 30th with an average low of 67°.

May and June are, on average, the wettest months of the year each averaging 5.23" of rain.

We gain about an hour of daylight between May 1st and June 30th. But, by June 30th, the daylight will be getting shorter as summer begins June 20th at 10:23 PM. After the summer solstice, the daylight gets shorter. So, the longest daylight of the year occurs June 20th and 21st when we have nearly 15 hours of light.

Jeff Penner

Now to the weather...

It is not just May 1st, but April statistics day. April was an odd weather month with 3.5" of snow on the 20th (most for so late in the season) followed by the warmest day of the month 6 days later, 86°.

As we look into the first week of May we are tracking 2-3 systems and a cold front Sunday through Tuesday. Today will be just about as nice as Friday, except there will be more wind and it will be a few degrees warmer. The Eat Outside Index (E.O.I) will be a 10 for lunch and dinner if you can stand some wind and hold down the napkins.

The 4-5 minute video below goes into detail on the upcoming weather changes.

