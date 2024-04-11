Watch Now
KSHB 41's Jeff Penner explains main ingredient needed for thunderstorms: water vapor

Springtime in Kansas City is known for thunderstorms, but before storm clouds can form and even think about becoming a thunderstorm, there needs to be one main ingredient: water vapor.
Jeff on dew point.png
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 14:02:12-04

A single severe thunderstorm can use up to one billion pounds of water vapor!

1 billion pounds water vapor.png

In the Plains, 90 percent of the water vapor comes from the Gulf of Mexico via evaporation. That moisture eventually moves north.

What about the dew point? That's the temperature the air needs to be cooled to (at constant pressure) in order to achieve a relative humidity (RH) of 100 percent.

Dew Point Day.png

What about at night?

Dew at Night.png

Watch Jeff's full explanation in the video player below:

