KSHB 41's Jeff Penner looks forward to spring, summer weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41's Jeff Penner is looking ahead to this spring and summer's weather across the Kansas City area.

Precipitation:

Rainfall is likely going to be around average, likely keeping drought conditions in check or to a minimum.

The Kansas City area normally receives 27.48 inches of rain during the spring and summer months. For 2024, we think we’ll receive just a little bit more than average, targeting roughly 28.1 inches of rain.

Severe weather:

There are three time periods over the next several months to keep an eye on for the potential of severe weather in the Kansas City region:



Late April

Last 10 days of May

2nd week of June

Temperature:

If you like it hot, but not hot for long periods of time, this might be your summer season.

We think temperatures will be near to above average this spring and summer, but as of now, we don’t think we’ll see a prolonged heat wave.

