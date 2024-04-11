KSHB 41's Jeff Penner recaps Kansas City’s 2023-24 winter season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What will the weather be like this spring? We might have to look back at last fall and winter for a good idea.

KSHB 41’s Jeff Penner says that’s because of the cycles of the weather pattern that set up in October and then repeat through the next several months.

What did the cycle produce the last several months, in which we were in a strong El Niño?

Precipitation:

Between October 2023 and March 2024, Kansas City recorded 12.06 inches of rain and melted snow. That’s just more than the average of 11.82 inches. But more of the liquid came in the form of rain; the area saw five fewer inches of snow than normal.

Temperature:

Of the previous six month stretch, five of the months recorded above average temps, including February, with was the 3rd warmest in Kansas City recorded weather history. December checked in at 7.1 degrees above normal, good enough for the 7th-warmest since data has been kept. But the bottom dropped out in January, which was more than four degrees colder than average.

