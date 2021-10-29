Wet and windy this morning, turning dry by afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- This storm is moving slowly and we have more rain tracking over us through early Friday
- The weather will dry out for the weekend with sunshine returning
- Another storm may affect us early in the week and we have Monday Night Football in KC. We have a chance of rain showers in the forecast for Monday evening, but it is far from certain at the moment
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain is likely early. Then it will be cloudy and breezy with the rain tapering off. It will dry out for Friday Night Lights. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°
Tonight: Staying cloudy with some early morning fog or frost possible. Low: 36°
Saturday: Some patchy fog or frost possible in the morning. Sunny by late morning and calm weather during the afternoon with a light south wind returning. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph. High: 63°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little breezy after a cold front, windy, and cooler. Wind: 5-15 mph. Low: 41° High: 57°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.