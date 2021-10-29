Wet and windy this morning, turning dry by afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

This storm is moving slowly and we have more rain tracking over us through early Friday

The weather will dry out for the weekend with sunshine returning

Another storm may affect us early in the week and we have Monday Night Football in KC. We have a chance of rain showers in the forecast for Monday evening, but it is far from certain at the moment

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain is likely early. Then it will be cloudy and breezy with the rain tapering off. It will dry out for Friday Night Lights. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: Staying cloudy with some early morning fog or frost possible. Low: 36°

Saturday: Some patchy fog or frost possible in the morning. Sunny by late morning and calm weather during the afternoon with a light south wind returning. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph. High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little breezy after a cold front, windy, and cooler. Wind: 5-15 mph. Low: 41° High: 57°

