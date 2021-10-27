Wet and windy weather today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and storms before 9am, steady rain into the afternoon

Thunderstorms are possible with up to 3" of rain expected near KC by Friday morning

Chilly weather follows this weekend, next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, steady rain moves in after 9am. The rain will be heavy at times. Wind: E-SE 15-35 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Showers, heavy at times. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 48°

Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°

Friday:Light rain or drizzle in the morning, cloudy for the rest of the day Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°

