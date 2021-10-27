Wet and windy weather today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and storms before 9am, steady rain into the afternoon
- Thunderstorms are possible with up to 3" of rain expected near KC by Friday morning
- Chilly weather follows this weekend, next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, steady rain moves in after 9am. The rain will be heavy at times. Wind: E-SE 15-35 mph. High: 60°
Tonight: Showers, heavy at times. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 48°
Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°
Friday:Light rain or drizzle in the morning, cloudy for the rest of the day Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°
