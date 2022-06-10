Watch
Weather

Actions

Wet start, dry end to Friday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Wet start, dry end to Friday
and last updated 2022-06-10 05:44:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and storms passing through this morning, dry later this afternoon
  • The weekend is looking great, but muggy Sunday
  • Staying pretty hot and muggy next week, maybe a cold front mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: There will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning. The chance of rain is 60% before noon and 20% after noon. Wind: S bec. N 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, quiet, a little humid Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Saturday: Filtered sunshine with high cloudiness. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High: 85°

Sunday: Filtered sunshine with high cloudiness. Thunderstorms possible in the morning NE of KC. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 71° High: 90°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.