Wet start, dry end to Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and storms passing through this morning, dry later this afternoon

The weekend is looking great, but muggy Sunday

Staying pretty hot and muggy next week, maybe a cold front mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: There will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning. The chance of rain is 60% before noon and 20% after noon. Wind: S bec. N 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, quiet, a little humid Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Saturday: Filtered sunshine with high cloudiness. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High: 85°

Sunday: Filtered sunshine with high cloudiness. Thunderstorms possible in the morning NE of KC. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 71° High: 90°

