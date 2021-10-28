Wet, windy weather in Kansas City Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The rain will continue, off and on, through Friday morning

Dry and cool weather this weekend

Another round of wet, chilly weather possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°, afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s

Tonight: Showers continue with windy conditions. Wind: N 10-35 mph. Low: 46°

Friday: Rain is likely early. Then it will be cloudy and breezy with the rain tapering off. It will dry out for Friday Night Lights. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°

Saturday: Some patchy fog possible in the morning. Sunny and calm weather. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 38° High: 60°

