Watch
Weather

Actions

Wet, windy weather in Kansas City Thursday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-10-28 06:47:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The rain will continue, off and on, through Friday morning
  • Dry and cool weather this weekend
  • Another round of wet, chilly weather possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°, afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s

Tonight: Showers continue with windy conditions. Wind: N 10-35 mph. Low: 46°

Friday: Rain is likely early. Then it will be cloudy and breezy with the rain tapering off. It will dry out for Friday Night Lights. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°

Saturday: Some patchy fog possible in the morning. Sunny and calm weather. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 38° High: 60°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.