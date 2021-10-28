Wet, windy weather in Kansas City Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The rain will continue, off and on, through Friday morning
- Dry and cool weather this weekend
- Another round of wet, chilly weather possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. High: 52°, afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s
Tonight: Showers continue with windy conditions. Wind: N 10-35 mph. Low: 46°
Friday: Rain is likely early. Then it will be cloudy and breezy with the rain tapering off. It will dry out for Friday Night Lights. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°
Saturday: Some patchy fog possible in the morning. Sunny and calm weather. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 38° High: 60°
