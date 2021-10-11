Wet, windy morning in Kansas City; dry this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heavy showers and storms with windy conditions this morning, clearing by afternoon
- Another chance of rain coming Tuesday night-Wednesday and again Friday
- Much cooler air for the weekend with lows in the 40s, highs in the lower 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Showers and storms with windy conditions this morning. Rainfall ending after lunch. High: 65°
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 51°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds, warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 76°
Wednesday: Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning. Wind: SW 10-25 Low: 62° High: 75°
