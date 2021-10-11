Wet, windy morning in Kansas City; dry this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy showers and storms with windy conditions this morning, clearing by afternoon

Another chance of rain coming Tuesday night-Wednesday and again Friday

Much cooler air for the weekend with lows in the 40s, highs in the lower 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Showers and storms with windy conditions this morning. Rainfall ending after lunch. High: 65°

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 51°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds, warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Wednesday: Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning. Wind: SW 10-25 Low: 62° High: 75°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

