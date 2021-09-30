Where Is The Rain? Will It Miss Us Again?

Good morning bloggers,

The rain keeps avoiding our area. And, it makes sense as this has been part of this year's LRC. We have always had just enough rain to avoid a developing drought. Let's take a look at this morning's radar as of 7:10 AM:

7:10 AM Radar

Where is the rain? It is a nice area just west of Wichita this morning. And, there is an area over southeast Missouri. And, there is a nice area of rain north of Omaha, Nebraska. There is a large area with no rain right over our area with no sign of any development. The day will start out with a nice sunrise.

Here is the sunset from a couple of nights ago with Rainbow and Sunny The Weather Dogs:

Sunset With Sunny & Rainbow

I took this picture a couple of nights ago while the dogs did their "pose" trick. I say "pose, and they get in position and stay there while I snap the best pictures! I love this one.

How much is it going to rain between now and Saturday night?

Rainfall Forecast By Sunday

This rainfall forecast shown above is from the GFS model, or the American Model. It shows widespread 1" rainfall totals by Sunday morning. Right now, 1" of rain would be amazing. It would help with the fall foliage that is about to pop in the next two to four weeks. It will help with our ground moisture. It will be nice to just clean out the air. That ragweed has been so high, and I know many of you have been suffering from this late allergy season. But, will it happen?

The LRC, the cycling pattern that set up last October, continues through this moment. We are just a week away from wiping out this pattern, and beginning a new pattern. I am so ready for a new pattern, but be careful what you ask for. It may be drier next year. We will discuss the beginning of the new LRC soon, but for right now we are still in the same pattern that set up last year. There was a wet storm at the end of the year last year, and at the beginning of 2021, and that part of the pattern is cycling through now. This gives me confidence that the 1" or more rainfall forecast will verify by Sunday morning. But, for now, the rain keeps missing our local area.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Dry this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. There is a 0% chance of rain early today and the chance will increase to 50% later in the day. Southeast winds 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Dry this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. There is a 0% chance of rain early today and the chance will increase to 50% later in the day. Southeast winds 5-10 mph. High: Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65°

Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. High: 78°

Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. High: Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 74°

Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: Sunday: There may be a few showers or thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and dry. High: 74°

One of the problems for rain is that there is no well defined fronts. So, there is still some concern. This is the finale of this year's pattern. Let's see if it comes through at the end as it barely has all year long. We really need a good drink of rain.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary