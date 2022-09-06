Weather Blog: Will the dry weather in Kansas City continue?

Good morning bloggers,

While extreme weather events are happening around the United States, from flooding over many spots in the eastern USA to fires and drought out west, Kansas City continues to have rather boring weather. We did have a Dense Fog Advisory earlier this morning, but even this lifted fast or didn't materialize in many spots. There are patches of this dense fog around the KC metro, but at my place in Kansas City North it is 100% sunshine!

Our weather here in Kansas City has been getting drier and any chance of rain seems to fizzle right before our eyes. The next chance of rain is due Saturday night or Sunday.

The Set-Up For Saturday Night:

KC Weather

This map shows Hurricane Kay just southwest of San Diego and it is weakening as the water is too cool to support a hurricane that far north. This map also shows a cold front approaching KC. This next map is my plotted version:

Valid Saturday Evening

This will likely be the strongest cold front of this early fall season, and perhaps our first true fall cold front. It will move through Saturday night, and there is a band of rain and thunderstorms behind the front. The models are mostly showing this rain fizzle as it approaches. It is a few days away, so I would like to see this on today's new data. We will discuss this on KSHB 41 News today and tonight.

The Tropics:

The Tropics

You can't make this up. We have Tropical Storm Kay that has now formed into a Hurricane; we have Tropical Storm Earl that is forming into a hurricane later today; and we have Hurricane Danielle over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

My mom's name was Kay. My stepfathers name was Earl. And, my dad's name was Daniel. I miss them all so much as I had close relationships with all of them. They were instrumental into shaping me into what I am today. I miss all of them dearly. What are the odds that all three of their names are on this satellite picture. Incredible!

Kay may bring rain to Southern California. Earl and Danielle will cause high surf, but the effects will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Tropics

Back home in KC, we will continue to be dry with a hot week ahead as summer still hangs on for a while longer. By Sunday we will likely see at big temperature drop and we will go over those details tonight.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great start to the workweek.

Gary