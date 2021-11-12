Windy and chilly weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning sunshine quickly turns mostly cloudy for the rest of today

Windy, chilly conditions with wind chills below freezing through late Saturday morning

Mainly dry this weekend with some light rain possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning sunshine quickly becoming mostly cloudy, chilly wind too. Some snow flurries or graupel possible this afternoon again. Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 39°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and a little breezy. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 25° morning wind chills near 20°

Saturday: Cold start with a hard freeze expected this morning. High afternoon clouds Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 47°

Sunday: Light morning rainfall possible, mostly to partly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 37° High: 49°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

