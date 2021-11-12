Windy and chilly weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning sunshine quickly turns mostly cloudy for the rest of today
- Windy, chilly conditions with wind chills below freezing through late Saturday morning
- Mainly dry this weekend with some light rain possible Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning sunshine quickly becoming mostly cloudy, chilly wind too. Some snow flurries or graupel possible this afternoon again. Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 39°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and a little breezy. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 25° morning wind chills near 20°
Saturday: Cold start with a hard freeze expected this morning. High afternoon clouds Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 47°
Sunday: Light morning rainfall possible, mostly to partly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 37° High: 49°
