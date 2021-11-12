Watch
Weather

Actions

Windy and chilly weather in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-12 06:25:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning sunshine quickly turns mostly cloudy for the rest of today
  • Windy, chilly conditions with wind chills below freezing through late Saturday morning
  • Mainly dry this weekend with some light rain possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning sunshine quickly becoming mostly cloudy, chilly wind too. Some snow flurries or graupel possible this afternoon again. Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 39°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and a little breezy. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 25° morning wind chills near 20°

Saturday: Cold start with a hard freeze expected this morning. High afternoon clouds Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 47°

Sunday: Light morning rainfall possible, mostly to partly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 37° High: 49°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.