Windy and very warm ahead of storms that roll in tonight & Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures will return to the 80s this afternoon with strong wind gusts
- Thunderstorms develop tonight and will stay around Wednesday with the best chance of heavy rain or stronger storms south of I-70
- Rain and storms clear Wednesday night and leave behind pleasant and sunny conditions for the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing clouds this morning and afternoon with strong wind gusts and warm temperatures. Wind: SW 15-35 mph. High: 83°
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms roll in overnight. The severe weather risk is low at this time. Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph. Low: 63°
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely. The chance for severe weather is low although a few storms could contain small hail and very heavy rain south of I-70. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 73°
Thursday: The rain and storms clear early in the morning allowing for more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures stay pleasant. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 70°
