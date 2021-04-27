Windy and very warm ahead of storms that roll in tonight & Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will return to the 80s this afternoon with strong wind gusts

Thunderstorms develop tonight and will stay around Wednesday with the best chance of heavy rain or stronger storms south of I-70

Rain and storms clear Wednesday night and leave behind pleasant and sunny conditions for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds this morning and afternoon with strong wind gusts and warm temperatures. Wind: SW 15-35 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms roll in overnight. The severe weather risk is low at this time. Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely. The chance for severe weather is low although a few storms could contain small hail and very heavy rain south of I-70. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 73°

Thursday: The rain and storms clear early in the morning allowing for more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures stay pleasant. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 70°

