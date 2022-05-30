Windy, warm Memorial Day, T-Storm chances increase later tonight-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and warm today with a few showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas

Increasing chance of thunderstorms tonight, especially northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, some may be severe

A round or two of thunderstorms is possible Tuesday, some may be severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: Windy and pretty warm. It will be a nice day for the pool, but hold onto your hats. Windy: S 20-40 mph High: 88°

Tonight: Increasing chance of thunderstorms, especially northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind: S-Sw 10-20 mph. Low: 68°

Tuesday: There is a 70% chance rain and thunderstorms, mainly early in the morning and then again later in the afternoon and evening Wind: S to N 10-15 mph. High: 82°

