Windy, warm Memorial Day, T-Storm chances increase later tonight-Tuesday

and last updated 2022-05-30 06:28:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and warm today with a few showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas
  • Increasing chance of thunderstorms tonight, especially northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, some may be severe
  • A round or two of thunderstorms is possible Tuesday, some may be severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: Windy and pretty warm. It will be a nice day for the pool, but hold onto your hats. Windy: S 20-40 mph High: 88°

Tonight: Increasing chance of thunderstorms, especially northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind: S-Sw 10-20 mph. Low: 68°

Tuesday: There is a 70% chance rain and thunderstorms, mainly early in the morning and then again later in the afternoon and evening Wind: S to N 10-15 mph. High: 82°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

