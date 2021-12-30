KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Winter Storm Watch later Friday night-Saturday night

Sleet, snow, and freezing rain are in the forecast

An Arctic Blast is likely as well

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon sun. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph High: 38°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph Low: 30°

New Year's Eve: Increasing clouds and mild. An Arctic blast arrives as we ring in 2022. Wind: SW 5-15 to N 15-25 mph. High: 54°, drop to low 20s by midnight

New Year's Day: Freezing rain and sleet will change to snow. The mixture will begin around 3 AM in the morning, with snow forming farther north. The freezing rain/sleet will then change to all snow with accumulations likely. 2"-4" are possible in KC with higher amounts north, lower amount south. This subject to change as it depends how much freezing rain & sleet precedes the snow. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 21° High: Dropping to 7°. There will be Below zero wind chill values

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

