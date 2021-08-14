Wonderful weekend weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great August weather this weekend

Warmer and more humid Monday and Tuesday, still mainly dry

Better rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 85°

Tonight: A beautiful evening followed by a calm and comfortable night. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61°

Sunday: The great August weather continues! Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 85°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and more humid. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High 86°

