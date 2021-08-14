Wonderful weekend weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great August weather this weekend
- Warmer and more humid Monday and Tuesday, still mainly dry
- Better rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 85°
Tonight: A beautiful evening followed by a calm and comfortable night. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61°
Sunday: The great August weather continues! Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 85°
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and more humid. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High 86°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.