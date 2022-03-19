Weather Blog: Wonderful weekend weather then rain

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had some much needed widespread rain Thursday night and Friday. However, the amounts were a bit of a disappointment with most seeing .25" to .65". We were in a large hole of the lowest amounts produced by the storm system.

Jeff Penner

So, we could use more rain and we have one more good chance before we go seven-10 days without much of a rain chance. Let's hope this next storm brings higher rainfall totals. It certainly has the potential.

The four minute video below goes into detail on our next chance of rain.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.