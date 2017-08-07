The Mixx adds pressed juice drinks to the menu
The Mixx is known for their fresh and innovative menu. They opened a new restaurant in Overland Park and have added hand-crafted pressed juice drinks to the menu.
Summer Heirloom Juice
- Romaine Heart 1 head
- Heirloom Tomatoes 3 large
- English Cucumbers 1
- Carrots 3
- Orange Bell Pepper 1
- Celery Stalks 4
- Beet 1 medium
- Lemon (remove skin) 1
- Jalapeno 1
Instructions: Juice all above ingredients. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and salt/pepper glass.
Yield: 36 oz. of juice (three, 12 oz. servings)
Super Green Juice
- Spinach 4 Cups
- Kale 4 Leaves
- Green Apple 2
- English Cucumber 1
- Ginger Root 2 inches
- Tumeric Root 2 inches
- Lemon 1
- Pineapple 2 spears
- Orange 2
- Mint Leaves ¼ cup
- Parsley ½ cup
Instructions: Juice all above ingredients. Garnish with Orange twist and fresh mint.
Yield: 24 oz. of juice (two, 12 oz. servings)