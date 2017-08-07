The Mixx adds pressed juice drinks to the menu

The Mixx is known for their fresh and innovative menu. They opened a new restaurant in Overland Park and have added hand-crafted pressed juice drinks to the menu.

Summer Heirloom Juice

  • Romaine Heart 1 head
  • Heirloom Tomatoes 3 large
  • English Cucumbers 1
  • Carrots 3
  • Orange Bell Pepper 1
  • Celery Stalks 4
  • Beet 1 medium
  • Lemon (remove skin) 1
  • Jalapeno 1

Instructions: Juice all above ingredients. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and salt/pepper glass.

Yield: 36 oz. of juice (three, 12 oz. servings)

Super Green Juice

  • Spinach 4 Cups
  • Kale 4 Leaves
  • Green Apple 2
  • English Cucumber 1
  • Ginger Root 2 inches
  • Tumeric Root 2 inches
  • Lemon 1
  • Pineapple 2 spears
  • Orange 2
  • Mint Leaves ¼ cup
  • Parsley ½ cup

Instructions: Juice all above ingredients. Garnish with Orange twist and fresh mint.

Yield: 24 oz. of juice (two, 12 oz. servings)
 

