The Mixx adds pressed juice drinks to the menu

The Mixx is known for their fresh and innovative menu. They opened a new restaurant in Overland Park and have added hand-crafted pressed juice drinks to the menu.



Summer Heirloom Juice

Romaine Heart 1 head

Heirloom Tomatoes 3 large

English Cucumbers 1

Carrots 3

Orange Bell Pepper 1

Celery Stalks 4

Beet 1 medium

Lemon (remove skin) 1

Jalapeno 1

Instructions: Juice all above ingredients. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and salt/pepper glass.

Yield: 36 oz. of juice (three, 12 oz. servings)

Super Green Juice

Spinach 4 Cups

Kale 4 Leaves

Green Apple 2

English Cucumber 1

Ginger Root 2 inches

Tumeric Root 2 inches

Lemon 1

Pineapple 2 spears

Orange 2

Mint Leaves ¼ cup

Parsley ½ cup

Instructions: Juice all above ingredients. Garnish with Orange twist and fresh mint.

Yield: 24 oz. of juice (two, 12 oz. servings)

