RECIPE: Bourbon and Cider Chicken with Mushrooms

The #SassyChef, Chef Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest shares the secret to her bourbon and cider chicken with mushrooms.

See more at http://reneekellysharvest.com/.

Bourbon and Cider Chicken with Mushrooms

served over smashed cauliflower

Serves 6

4 slices bacon raw, and small diced

1/2 C. onion, chopped.

1 C. mushrooms cleaned and chopped

1 ea tart apple, medium dice

2 Tbs. Olive oil

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs, flattened with a mallet (about 1/3" to 1/4" thick)

1/2 C. tapioca flour

1/2 C. cornstarch

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 oz Bourbon (optional)

1/4 C. apple cider

1 C. chicken stock/ broth

1 Tbs thyme, fresh, chopped

1/2 tsp. xanthin gum



Mix together the tapioca flour, cornstarch and salt

Dredge the cleaned and flattened chicken thighs in the tapioca flour mixture until thoroughly coated. Shake off the remaining flour mixture and set the chicken thighs on a plate.

Heat a large sauté pan on medium high heat. add the bacon and render the fat for 4-6 minutes. Add the onions mushrooms and onions and sweat for an additional 2-4 minutes. Push the ingredients to one side of the pan. Add the additional olive oil.

Sear the chicken until golden brown on each side.

Distribute the ingredients over the top of the chicken. Add the apples, Bourbon, apple cider and chicken stock. Simmer for about 5-6 minutes

Remove chicken from the pan and place on a serving platter. Scoop out the remaining ingredients and place on top of the chicken, leaving the liquid in the pan.

Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the xanthin gum, season with thyme. Pour over the chicken.

Serve with Smashed cauliflower to keep this dish low carb, pretty darn close to Paleo and gluten free.



Smashed Cauliflower.

1ea medium head of cauliflower, trimmed and cut into florets

2ea cloves of garlic

3 Tbs. milk (I use either almond)

½ C. cheese, I use almond cheese mozzarella style but if you can have regular cheese, try Emmental cheese, chèvre goats cheese or parmesan

1 tsp. fine grain sea salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. nutritional yeast

Chopped scallion for garnish.

In a pot, add, 1/2 C. Water, the garlic and the cauliflower florets. Cover and turn on medium to seam for about 8-10 minutes, or until soft.

Strain.

In a food processor, add the rest of the ingredients and pulse until desired texture is reached.