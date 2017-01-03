Child safety tip: Anchor dressers to walls to avoid injury and accidents

"Everybody needs to bolt their dressers to the wall. I mean, we just didn't think about it. So, accidents are going to happen, so we just want to spread awareness to this one accident and hope that it doesn't happen to any other family," said Shoff.
"24,000 kids a year go to the emergency room due to tip overs. Roughly once every two weeks a child dies from a tip over," explained John McCarthy at Charlie's House.
The good news is, childproofing your furniture is pretty easy to do.
If your furniture has a hard back, use a stud finder on the wall. Once you find the stud, draw a small line on the wall just under the dresser's height. Drill a whole in the wall and then the dresser. Push the furniture against the wall and secure it with the lag bolt and lag bit. Depending on the size and the weight of the dresser, repeat one to three times in the corners.
If your furniture has a flimsy back, use an L bracket.
You can also use anchors and furniture straps that can be purchased for a few dollars at most hardware stores.