Taste & See KC: Places to listen to jazz in KC

Hannah Schmidt
8:44 PM, Jun 8, 2017

Kansas City is known for its jazz and blues legacy. Here are a few places you can enjoy live jazz music.

Credit: Green Lady Lounge

Green Lady Lounge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City is known for its jazz and blues legacy.

Here are a few places you can enjoy live jazz music. Click on the names to find out more about each place & check its performance calendar.

Green Lady Lounge
1809 Grand Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64108

The Majestic Restaurant
931 Broadway Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64105

Blue Room Jazz Club
American Jazz Museum
1616 East 18th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

The Phoenix
302 West 8th Street
Kansas City, MO 64105

Chaz on the Plaza
325 Ward Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top