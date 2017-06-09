Taste & See KC: Places to listen to jazz in KC

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 62°
Kansas City is known for its jazz and blues legacy. Here are a few places you can enjoy live jazz music.
Credit: Green Lady Lounge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City is known for its jazz and blues legacy.
Here are a few places you can enjoy live jazz music. Click on the names to find out more about each place & check its performance calendar.
Green Lady Lounge
1809 Grand Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64108The Majestic Restaurant
931 Broadway Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64105Blue Room Jazz Club
American Jazz Museum
1616 East 18th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108The Phoenix
302 West 8th Street
Kansas City, MO 64105Chaz on the Plaza
325 Ward Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Green Lady Lounge
1809 Grand Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Majestic Restaurant
931 Broadway Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blue Room Jazz Club
American Jazz Museum
1616 East 18th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Phoenix
302 West 8th Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chaz on the Plaza
325 Ward Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112