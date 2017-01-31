Furniture company issues nationwide recall because dressers can fall on kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling close to 1,000 dressers because it poses a tip-over threat to children. The recall involves four-drawer dressers made by Bolton Furniture. The company says the dressers are unstable if they're not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards to children that can result in death or injury.

The Bolton furniture four-drawer dressers were sold at full line furniture stores, children's specialty stores and online.

Models include:

Cambridge 8614

Emma 8314

Essex 6614

Wakefield 8014

Woodridge 8414

The dressers were sold in cherry, chestnut, espresso, honey, ivory, natural, and white. Model names and numbers can be found on the QC/Production sticker located on back of the dresser. The dressers were sold nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Overstock.com, Target.com, ToysRUS.com, Wayfair.com, Zulilly.com and other online retailers from February 2011 to October 2016 for about $700.

The CPSC and Bolton say if you have the recalled dresser to stop using it immediately until it is properly anchored to the wall. The best advice they give is to place the dresser in an area children cannot access. To contact Bolton to receive a free repair kit you can call 800-545-8982 or go online at www.boltonfurniture.biz and click on the "News" section and then Safety Recall.

According to the CPSC, a child dies every two weeks from getting hit or trapped by a falling TV or furniture. Most of those victims are between the ages of three and five; and usually these tip-overs happen in the bedroom, as children climb on dressers to either play or grab something they want. Experts say the best thing you can do to protect your home is anchor and secure your furniture.

