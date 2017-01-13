Hy-Vee recalls candy trays due to possible Salmonella contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a news release from Hy-Vee, Inc.

The candy trays were distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, including stores in Missouri and Kansas.

The product comes in a container with a clear lid. The sell-by date range for all items is between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017. The sell-by date can be found at the top of the product label.

Below are the product descriptions, sizes and UPC numbers that can be found on the label of each candy tray that is being recalled. 

Description

UPC

Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.

026133400000

Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.

026133300000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.

026131900000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.

026131800000

Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.

026266300000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.

026267400000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.

026267300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.

026139100000

Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.

026139300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.

026139500000

Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.

026139700000

Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.

026133800000

Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.

026133700000

Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.

026267900000

9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.

026138000000

12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.

026138100000

16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.

026138200000

9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.

026138600000

12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.

026138700000

16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.

026138800000

Consumers who purchased the product should dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

Hy-Vee’s news release said to date no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, the infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. 

