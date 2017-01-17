Clay County officials receive tip in 30-year-old homicide case

LIBERTY, Mo. - UPDATE 1/17/2017: The Clay County Sheriff's Office is following up on a tip from someone who may have known the victim.

The Kansas City Crime Stoppers say a caller reported that they believed to have known the victim. That person said they occasionally rode to work together and the victim may have had children.

According to a release, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has been unable to contact the tipster and is asking for the public's help finding them. The department asks if you or someone you know made the tip to call (816) 407-3716.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/4/2016:

Officials are circulating an updated composite image of an unidentified woman who was discovered in a field in Clay County in 1985.

Investigators initially believed she was Caucasian but now think she was an African-American woman between the ages of 17 and 23.

She was discovered in a field near Missouri 210 Highway and Boyer Road in southwest Clay County.

Anyone with any information in the case can call the Clay County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit at (816) 407-3716.

