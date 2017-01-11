KC police investigating first homicide of 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating the first homicide of 2017 in Kansas City.

Officials say one man was killed in a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. near The Passeo and 12th Street.

At about, 9:00 p.m. a woman claims she was shot at three blocks away at the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue.

Police say they are investigating whether the two shootings are related.

