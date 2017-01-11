KC police investigating first homicide of 2017

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 35°
HI: 53°
LO: 50°
HI: 28°
LO: 27°
Two victims were found within ten minutes of each other and three blocks apart.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating the first homicide of 2017 in Kansas City.
Officials say one man was killed in a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. near The Passeo and 12th Street.
At about, 9:00 p.m. a woman claims she was shot at three blocks away at the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue.
Police say they are investigating whether the two shootings are related.
-----
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: