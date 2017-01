GRANDVIEW, Mo. - Grandview police are investigating a threat made on social media against Grandview High School.

Police say detectives and a school resource officer are investigating the credibility of the threat.

In a letter sent to parents, Grandview High School says there will be an increased police presence at the school on Thursday and staff will be monitoring students at a heightened awareness.

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: