Police look for car in connection with Clint's Comic Books shoplifting, death investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police are asking for help to identify the suspect vehicle in the shoplifting and death investigation at Clint’s Comic Books.

On May 12, the suspect entered the store, grabbed a handful of comic books and ran from the business, according to police. The victim, later identified as store owner Jim Cavanaugh, attempted to confront the suspect and sustained injuries as the suspect fled. Cavanaugh later died as a result of the injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a White 2003-2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Hatchback with an unknown license. Witnesses gave the plate LZWG2X or L2WG2X (MO), however that’s not a valid Missouri configuration. Police said they don’t believe there’s a front plate on the car. There’s possibly damage to the front driver’s side of the car where a witness threw a hammer at the car.

If you can identify the suspect vehicle, please call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.