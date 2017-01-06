See a crime? Turn it in! KC Crime Stoppers helps put criminals behind bars

"You never think about burying your child, you always thought your child should bury you, but when something tragic like this happens, it throws you for a loop," said Clyde Price, Hobby's father.
He was described as ambitious, smart and fun-loving.
"He was a very good son. Whenever I needed him, he was there for me. If I needed the yard mowed or furniture moved, he was right there," said Price.
Thursday also marked the two-year anniversary of the death of an 8-month-old baby boy. A KCK mother pleaded for answers during a service for her son Jaquail Mansaw, who was shot and killed in a drive-by.
Police want you to know there is a Crime Stoppers app you can use to report any useful information. If you ever see a crime, report the incident and call 816-474-TIPS.