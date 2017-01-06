See a crime? Turn it in! KC Crime Stoppers helps put criminals behind bars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After many violent stories 41 Action News covers, we ask for you to call KC Crime Stoppers.

At times it may feel like a broken record, but tips from people like you are helping to get violent criminals off the streets -- and here's the proof.

Your tips led to 145 fugitives captured in 2016. The report also shows that 243 cases were cleared and there were 162 felony arrests.

These numbers are a part of Crime Stopper's annual report. That feels particularly relevant after the metro saw two vigils for unsolved murders on Thursday.

People gathered for a somber memorial for Akheem Hobby. Hobby was just 27 years old when he was shot and killed last week in a garage next to the Plaza library.

"You never think about burying your child, you always thought your child should bury you, but when something tragic like this happens, it throws you for a loop," said Clyde Price, Hobby's father.

He was described as ambitious, smart and fun-loving.

"He was a very good son. Whenever I needed him, he was there for me. If I needed the yard mowed or furniture moved, he was right there," said Price.

Thursday also marked the two-year anniversary of the death of an 8-month-old baby boy. A KCK mother pleaded for answers during a service for her son Jaquail Mansaw, who was shot and killed in a drive-by.

Police want you to know there is a Crime Stoppers app you can use to report any useful information. If you ever see a crime, report the incident and call 816-474-TIPS.

