Unidentified man, East 52nd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man was shot on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 in the 7700 block of East 52nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the area on a disturbance involving a weapon and shots being fired. When officers arrived they found a possible crime scene.

Later, officers were called to a local hospital after two shooting victims arrived. Both victims were shot in the 7700 block of East 52nd Street.

One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The second victim died of his injuries.

Police have not released the victim's name pending family notification.