5 things to know about the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The mystery surrounding the disappearance Kara Kopetsky spans a decade.
Kara's mom hasn't seen her since she left for school on May 4, 2007
Kara Kopetsky's mother, Rhonda said she last saw Kara the morning of May 4, 2007. Kara was walking to school. Kara called her mom from school to let her know she forgot a textbook. Rhonda dropped the book off at school.
Kara was seen on security footage
Belton High School surveillance video captured Kara walking down a hallway at 10:30 a.m. on May 4, 2007. It's unknown where she went, but her family said it wasn't home. They reported her missing that afternoon.
She had a tumultuous relationship with then-boyfriend, Kylr Yust
Kara's mother told police that her daughter's then-boyfriend, Kylr Yust, had been abusive to Kara. That prompted Kara to file a protective order against Yust on April 30, 2007. Police questioned him, but he was not a suspect and he was not arrested.
He was later arrested for his connection to burning the car belonging Jessica Runions, who has been missing since September 8, 2016.
Police found human remains they believe could be Kara's
Police notified Kara's family that the human remains found in Cass County on Monday could be hers. One human skull was found on Monday near E. 233rd and State Route Y. The sheriff's office said that skull was sent to the Jackson County Medical Examiner for further examination.
Investigators found a second skull in the same search area Tuesday morning.
Police have not identified the remains yet
Authorities have not identified the human remains. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said although families of missing person cases in the area have been in contact with law enforcement they cannot confirm the identity of victims.