A day on, not a day off: KC students use MLK day as a day of service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Nearly two hundred volunteers showed up at Central Academy of Excellence in Kansas City this MLK Day, for a day of service.
Briana Williams and Shaam Shakue are freshman at the school and among the dozens volunteering on their day off. The students teamed up with City Year KC and city leaders to help paint murals at the school.
“This is why MLK Day is one of my favorite holidays,” Jeff Shafer with City Year tells 41 Action News. “To have a day dedicated to honoring Dr. King’s legacy and doing service to others, that’s what we want to promote.”